Two current and former Duke of Edinburgh students from Northamptonshire are featuring in a new podcast discussing the issues affecting young people today like social media, mental health and the environment.

Hana Mohamud, 19, from Northampton, and Gracie Liverton, 15, from Rushden, are part of a group of 31 current and former Duke of Edinburgh’s Award participants who developed the concept for, contributed to and recorded the podcast Navigating Now.

Hana achieved her silver Duke of Edinburgh’s Award at Northampton School for Girls, and was inspired to get involved with the project because she wanted to be part of something that navigates young people through questions they currently face.

Hana and Gracie are hosts on Navigating Now, a new Duke of Edinburgh podcast

She said: “I learned that that it’s okay to try a bunch of different things.

"My highlight of the project was meeting all the amazing individuals that came together to create content for the podcast, as well as learning more about myself as I not only gave advice but took some it away with me.”

Gracie was inspired to get involved with the podcast because it gave her the opportunity to let her voice be heard and understood, as she works towards her bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award at Rushden Academy.

She added: "Always find time for yourself and put yourself, including your mental and physical health, first."

On Navigating Now, young people discuss the major issues affecting them today, and hear tips and suggestions from famous names including radio DJ and TV presenter Melvin Odoom, podcaster and author Kate Ferdinand, seven-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft and former England rugby captain and podcaster Jonny Wilkinson.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award inspires hundreds of thousands of young people to explore who they are, grow in confidence and develop the skills they need to successfully navigate life.

The scheme is delivered in schools, colleges, community organisations, hospitals and prisons all over the UK, and is open to any young person aged between 14 and 24.

