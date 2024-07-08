Ducking hell! Burton Latimer duck race cancelled because of river's water level
and live on Freeview channel 276
The family day out – which sees hundreds of plastic ducks bought by competitors released into the water – was due to return on July 14 after the disappointment of previous postponements.
But Burton Latimer Town Council has now announced that the event, which was also due to host stalls, refreshments, a bar, music and activities, will not go ahead.
A council spokesman said: "It is with regret that we need to inform you that the duck race has been cancelled. [The] council took the decision to cancel the event on Tuesday evening due to the water level in the river not being high enough, and the Environment Agency cannot clear the reeds.
"For everyone that has bought tickets (this year and in previous years) we are planning on holding a tombola event at the town market in September where your ticket numbers will be entered in to win multiple gift voucher prizes.
"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
In 2022 the duck race was postponed twice, the second time being because it fell within the period of national mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Then, in 2023, the council said that a review after the resignation of the town clerk found that they needed a licence to run it, but couldn’t get it sorted in time for the event to be held when they had hoped.