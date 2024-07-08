Ducking hell! Burton Latimer duck race cancelled because of river's water level

By Sam Wildman
Published 8th Jul 2024, 14:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Burton Latimer’s popular duck race has been cancelled again because the water level in the River Ise is not high enough.

The family day out – which sees hundreds of plastic ducks bought by competitors released into the water – was due to return on July 14 after the disappointment of previous postponements.

But Burton Latimer Town Council has now announced that the event, which was also due to host stalls, refreshments, a bar, music and activities, will not go ahead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A council spokesman said: "It is with regret that we need to inform you that the duck race has been cancelled. [The] council took the decision to cancel the event on Tuesday evening due to the water level in the river not being high enough, and the Environment Agency cannot clear the reeds.

Hundreds gather to watch the duck race at Burton Latimer in 2018. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTERHundreds gather to watch the duck race at Burton Latimer in 2018. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
Hundreds gather to watch the duck race at Burton Latimer in 2018. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

"For everyone that has bought tickets (this year and in previous years) we are planning on holding a tombola event at the town market in September where your ticket numbers will be entered in to win multiple gift voucher prizes.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

In 2022 the duck race was postponed twice, the second time being because it fell within the period of national mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Then, in 2023, the council said that a review after the resignation of the town clerk found that they needed a licence to run it, but couldn’t get it sorted in time for the event to be held when they had hoped.

Related topics:Elizabeth IIEnvironment Agency