A driver who got behind the wheel while more than twice over the drink drive limit wrote off a woman’s car after undertaking a dreadful reverse manoeuvre.

Darren Messer tried to reverse his car in the Irish Centre car park in Patrick Road.

But, impeded by drink, he instead undertook a wild manoeuvre in his black Vauxhall Astra that destroyed the red parked vehicle, leaving its owner without a car.

He probably should have checked his mirrors before undertaking this crazy driving

Messer, of Westminster Walk, Corby, appeared before magistrates in Northampton on Wednesday, July 13, to admit a charge of drink driving.

The court heard that the 37-year-old had an alcohol reading of 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when he was arrested. The legal limit is 35mg.

Messer, who did not have legal representation, pleaded guilty to the offence that happened on June 26.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £135 in fees and costs.

He was also banned from driving for 22 months, which will be reduced by 22 weeks if he undertakes a drink drive rehabilitation course at his own cost.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.