Drivers warned to avoid A45 after RTC shuts westbound carriageway at Northampton

National Highways advises clear-up could take until lunchtime

By Kevin Nicholls
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 10:41am

Drivers are being warned to avoid the A45 heading towards the M1 from Northampton until lunchtime on Tuesday (November 9) after a crash near the Queen Eleanor roundabout led to major delays.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the road was closed to clear debris and recovery of vehicles following a collision between the junctions Barnes Meadow flyover and the A508 junction. National Highways says there are delays of around 10 minutes on the westbound stretch which could take until noon to clear.

Traffic is stalled on the A45 in Northampton following a crash early on Tuesday
