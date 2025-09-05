Drivers in two-car collision in Hardwater Road near Wellingborough 'make their own way to hospital'

A crash on Hardwater Road between two cars yesterday (September 4) resulted in the drivers taking themselves to hospital.

The crash, which happened on the road between Great Doddington and Wollaston, was reported to police yesterday afternoon, and caused delays in the area.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “This was a two vehicle collision in Hardwater Road, reported to the Force at 4.30pm yesterday, September 4. It involved the drivers of a grey Nissan Leaf and a white Vauxhall Corsa.

"We have minor injuries logged, with those involved stating they would make their own way to hospital.”