Drivers fear delays to new taxi and private hire licensing policy could damage the number of wheelchair accessible vehicles available in north Northamptonshire

Drivers have complained that delays to a new taxi and private hire licensing policy could impact the number of wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAVs) available in North Northants if they continue.

The concerns come after plans to bring in North Northants Council’s (NNC) draft Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Licensing Policy in April this year were deferred by the previous administration.

Due to the timing of the local elections, the first available slot to re-examine them was not until mid-June, with implementation set for September.

Managing director at Harrisons Taxis, Ryan Church, has said that the lack of action on the policy has left private hire operators in limbo with licensing new wheelchair vehicles, as a result of the substantial changes set to come in.

Harrisons Taxis has said the council delays in implementing the new policy has left the trade at a 'standstill' as it is not financially feasible to licence new wheelchair accessible vehicles. Credit: Harrisons Taxis

Current NNC policy dictates that all private hire WAVs must be no older than four years from the first day of registration with the council, as well as a number of other requirements, which Mr Church says puts the average retail price of vehicles in excess of £80,000.

The new policy, which according to NNC is awaiting approval from the Department for Transport, would remove the age condition altogether and allow operators to use a wider range of wheelchair vehicles and reduce costs.

Mr Church said: “Private hire companies can’t provide disability vehicles simply due to the cost. The rules are absolutely mental.

“In the industry, we’re talking about boycotting and just retiring all these old vehicles because we’re not bound to do it and we can’t afford them. In that time, all that’s going to happen is people can’t get travel through no fault of their own and no fault of the operator.

“The policy speed is my issue really - they need to get it in place or do something to make sure disabled people can travel.”

Mr Church explained that Harrisons currently has a WAV that desperately needs replacing, but that the costs associated with the current NNC licensing policy are too high.

He said: “In reality, if that vehicle breaks down tomorrow and we can’t fix it, what can we do?

“It’s not financially feasible for anyone to do it. We’ll just have to say it’s not available and people are then stuck.

“You don’t want to be turning away disabled passengers or someone who needs assistance - it’s what you should be offering - but we physically can’t do it until this policy changes. Everything is at a standstill.”

This is not the first time that the draft Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Licensing Policy has come under fire, with cab drivers previously opposing a range of new rules that would be brought in, including zone harmonisation, an area-wide knowledge test, and strict vehicle requirements.

Officers were therefore asked to push back and further consider the draft policy when it was presented to the previous executive in February 2025, rather than approving it.

The policy was eventually approved by full council on June 26.

It is now scheduled to come into effect on September 1, 2025, subject to the Department for Transport approving the updated Hackney Carriage Byelaws.

Responding to the concerns, Cllr Kirk Harrison, NNC’s executive member for regulatory services, said: “Implementation before 1 September is not possible because the updated Hackney Carriage Byelaws must be submitted to the Department for Transport for final approval. The September implementation date allows sufficient time for this process to be completed.

“In the meantime, the council continues to process licence applications on a case-by-case basis.

"No providers are currently prevented from offering wheelchair-accessible vehicles under the existing arrangements, and the updated policy includes transitional provisions to protect existing licence holders until at least 2028, including those granted a licence up to 30 August 2025.

“The executive and council have also requested a further review post-implementation to consider specific aspects of the policy, including requirements for wheelchair-accessible vehicles, the exceptional age policy, and transitional/grandfather rights arrangements.

“This will ensure the policy remains proportionate, evidence-based, and responsive to the needs of residents.”