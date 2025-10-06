Driver who failed to stop for police near Kettering crashed into lorry then tried to hide near cop HQ

By Alison Bagley
Published 6th Oct 2025, 12:34 BST
The driver of a Mercedes who failed to stop for officers on the A6003 Kettering has been caught by a police dog.

On Saturday (October 4) just before 8.40pm, the driver of a black Mercedes E-Class failed to stop for police on the A6003 Kettering.

The car then collided with a lorry and the Mercedes driver ran off from police trying to hide in woodland behind the force’s NAB (Northern Accommodation Building).

He was tracked a short time later and detained by Police Dog Bryn and his handlers.

NAB Northern Accommodation Building Kettering off the A6003/National Worldplaceholder image
NAB Northern Accommodation Building Kettering off the A6003/National World

“A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

