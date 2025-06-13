Driver of cloned vehicle fails to stop for police and runs away at A45 junction

A hunt is underway for a man who did a runner from police officers after they suspected him of driving a cloned vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident was witnessed by people at 4.50pm on Wednesday, June 11 at the Chowns Mill A45 junction between Irthlingborough and Higham Ferrers.

Officers deployed a stinger to stop the vehicle in Wellingborough Road, Irthlingborough but managed to drive through the town centre and into Station Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver then dumped the vehicle at Chowns Mill and ran off through the trees in Station Road Higham.

A45 Chowns Mill roundabout /Google

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This was a suspected cloned vehicle, where the driver failed to stop for officers.

“The vehicle was stung on Wellingborough Road, Irthlingborough, and the male driver then got out and ran off at the Chowns Mill roundabout area.

“Enquiries into the incident are underway, anyone with information can contact us quoting 25000339233.”