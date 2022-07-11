Driver cut free from A6003 car crash near Corby

A woman in her 60s has been cut from her car after a collision on the A6003 near Corby.
Her blue Mazda and a silver BMW 730 D Sport were in a collision at Oakley Hay in Uppingham Road.
Firefighters from Kettering and Corby used cutting equipment to extract her before she was taken to hospital.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The collision occurred on the A6003 Uppingham Road at about 7.40pm on Saturday, July 9.
“It involved a blue Mazda and a silver BMW 730 D Sport.
“The driver of the Mazda – a woman in her 60s from Corby – had to be cut free from her car by the fire service however, thankfully sustained slight injuries as was taken to Kettering General Hospital for a precautionary check.”
The road between Kettering and Corby was closed from Barford Bridge at the A43 roundabout to the Oakley Hay roundabout.