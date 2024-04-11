Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The driver of a car has been freed from his car after it was in collision with the central reservation of the A45 between Rushden Lakes and Wellingborough last night (April 10).

Both the carriageways were closed to allow safe access for emergency service vehicles from 6pm to 9pm.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was released and received first aid from both fire and police before being left in the care of paramedics.

A45 at Rushden Lakes/Google

A second driver involved in the collision was treated by paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service’s spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly before 6pm yesterday to reports of a road traffic collision on the westbound carriageway of the A45 near Rushden Lakes.

“Appliances from Wellingborough and Rushden were quickly on the scene, alongside colleagues from police and EMAS and discovered that a vehicle had collided with the central reservation.

“Both the westbound and eastbound carriageways were immediately closed in order to make the scene safe and allow access to further emergency service vehicles.

“Firefighters also assessed the driver of a second vehicle affected by the collision and was also left in the care of EMAS.

“After ensuring the safety of the scene, fire crews left the scene in the hands of Northamptonshire Police and returned to their respective stations shortly after 7pm, with the roads eventually re-opening at approximately 9pm.”