Driver caught doing 127mph on the A43 at Corby
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Vigil Zwikomborero Bare was spotted by police on the dual carriageway by Long Croft Road in Corby.
They followed him for a mile and, using their calibrated speedometer, detected speeds of at least 127mph.
The 37-year-old, of Millbank, Northampton was present at court last week to plead guilty under the single justice procedure to one count of speeding.
Northampton Magistrates’ Court heard that Bare was travelling in his 19-plate Audi S-Line at 4.30pm on April 5 this year when he was caught.
He was fined £400, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £160 and costs of £90. He was also given six points on his driving licence after magistrates listened to his mitigation. The law states that anyone caught driving over 100mph is at risk of being banned from driving, although magistrates are allowed to use discretion to account for exceptional circumstances.