Driver caught doing 127mph on the A43 at Corby

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
A man has appeared in court after he was caught driving at nearly twice the speed limit on the A43.

Vigil Zwikomborero Bare was spotted by police on the dual carriageway by Long Croft Road in Corby.

They followed him for a mile and, using their calibrated speedometer, detected speeds of at least 127mph.

The 37-year-old, of Millbank, Northampton was present at court last week to plead guilty under the single justice procedure to one count of speeding.

The A43 at Long Croft Road. File image: Google.The A43 at Long Croft Road. File image: Google.
The A43 at Long Croft Road. File image: Google.

Northampton Magistrates’ Court heard that Bare was travelling in his 19-plate Audi S-Line at 4.30pm on April 5 this year when he was caught.

He was fined £400, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £160 and costs of £90. He was also given six points on his driving licence after magistrates listened to his mitigation. The law states that anyone caught driving over 100mph is at risk of being banned from driving, although magistrates are allowed to use discretion to account for exceptional circumstances.

