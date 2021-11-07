Dream weekend for Corby neighbours who win £240,000 on Postcode Lottery

Danyl Johnson with the winners' golden envelopes

The week has ended with a bang for six Corby neighbours - and it was more than just the noise from fireworks displays.

That's because they're celebrating after scooping a huge £240,000 between them on the People's Postcode Lottery.

The lucky winners, who live in the Willow Brook Road area, hit the jackpot when NN17 2EB was announced as the lottery's street prize winner today (Sunday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five neighbours won £30,000 each - with a sixth netting a whopping £90,000 because they played with three tickets.

The six winners were either unavailable to collect their prize cheques or chose to remain anonymous.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “I’m over the moon for our lucky winners in Corby.

"A massive congratulations to all the winners. I hope they celebrate tonight and enjoy spending the cash.”

Every day throughout the November draws one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner.

All the players in the postcode will win £30,000 for every ticket they hold.