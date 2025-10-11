Dream comes true for Kettering beauty entrepreneur after opening new town centre salon
Emma Carson – known to her clients as Emma Jayne – has opened The Pampas Lounge in Sheep Street’s historic Piccadilly Buildings, with her longest-standing client Barbara officially cutting the ribbon.
It was after a decade in partnership with her mother Lisa and sister Hollie at Topnots Hair and Beauty Studio in Argyll Street, she decided to take the next step in her career by establishing her own business.
Emma said: “Having my own salon front with an amazing team behind me really is a dream come true.
“It’s not just another nail salon — it’s a luxury, relaxed beauty salon with a professional touch.”
Following in her mother’s footsteps, she has built a salon that combines family tradition with ‘modern professionalism’.
The salon offers high standard beauty, nail and aesthetic services in a calm, welcoming environment – based on the colour of pampas grass, giving the salon its name.
As the salon marks its opening, the team is excited for what’s ahead.
Emma added: “We can’t wait to welcome new and returning clients into The Pampas Lounge by Emma Jayne. With a strong focus on quality, customer care, and attention to detail, the business continues to attract loyal clients from the local community and beyond.”