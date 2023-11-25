Dream come true for Kettering actor Martyn as he makes murder mystery film debut

Martyn Spendlove is making his film debut in The Mystery of Mr. E

A Kettering actor says his dream has come true after making his film debut in a murder mystery musical.

Martyn Spendlove plays Peter Landrigan in The Mystery of Mr. E, which is being released on Amazon Prime Video today (November 25).

He applied for the starring role completely cold through an acting website, having previously taken part in amateur theatre before joining an online academy.

And the 42-year-old can’t wait for the production to hit people’s screens.

He said: "There's a lot of excitement there but there's also a bit of nerves.

"I'm going to a London premiere and maybe there will be a red carpet!”

The film is written by best-selling crime author Sophie Hannah, whose works include recent Poirot novels, and features 10 catchy songs.

Martyn playing Peter Landrigan. Credit: Landrigan Entertainment Ltd

Its plot sees the script flipped so the audience sees a stranger declare himself as the murderer to twin brothers who do all sorts of strange jobs for all kinds of peculiar people. They set off for their next assignment and, when they arrive, ask their host Peter Landrigan if he has invited them to solve a killing – only for Peter to assure them nothing of the sort has occurred. However, one of the house guests is then found dead by the stairs and the man who announced himself as the murderer is nowhere to be found, with his identity still unknown.

Former Montsaye School pupil Martyn saw the potential to play the role of Peter in the film online and sent off an application.

A week later the director Martyn Tott offered him an audition but he was originally turned down and told he might be good for another role – only to be given the role of Peter after being given a second audition.

The Kettering actor said: "It really is a fantastic script and having that second chance to play Peter was amazing. It really is a dream come true.

"I've always acted but never on a professional level and I've done some amateur theatre at the Lighthouse Theatre. Your dream normally passes you by when you get a mortgage and have a family but I had an opportunity to join an online acting school for people like me."

Martyn was made redundant from his role in professional learning development in 2021 and couldn’t find work for nine months before becoming a freelance training facilitator. He joined the acting academy – and he hasn’t looked back.

He will also be in another feature film – The Demonic Fae – which is in post-production and will be released next year.

For now he’s looking forward to enjoying the excitement of his debut in The Mystery of Mr. E, which originally began life as a school play.

But would he be tempted to play Peter again if it was to return to a stage?