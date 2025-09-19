Drag race showdown for Northamptonshire father and daughter ready for championships this weekend

A Northamptonshire father and daughter are getting ready for a championship showdown this weekend as they compete in a drag race at the iconic Santa Pod Raceway.

Luke and Lily Stevenson from Rothwell are both leading their respective championships after five rounds of racing and hope to do the double – and bring two titles back to their home town.

Both members of the Volkswagen Drag Racing Club (VWDRC), Luke, 44, will launch his Big Turbo powered Mk5 Golf up the quarter-of-a-mile track hoping to clock the quickest time and reaction responses and win the VWDRC PRO crown.

Joining her dad in the pits will be 20-year-old Lily, in her rookie season of the VWDRC Sportsman category in her 290bhp Audi TT Road car.

Lily Stevenson and dad Luke Stevenson share a love of drag racing/ Luke Stevenson

Dad Luke said: “We are both racing at Santa Pod in the VWDRC finals where we both are leading our respective championships.

“Lily has certainly made a stamp on the sport. Taking the win at two rounds this year and consistently qualifying high, meaning she has led the championship since round one and is also in the running for rookie of the year.”

Father and daughter are topping the tables – ahead of more than 40 other drivers in the categories. Luke, who has been racing for 17 years, is looking for his second championship win.

Lorry driver Luke was inspired to take up drag racing after watching his uncle taking part in Santa Pod public test days with his Dodge Challenger.

Drag racers - Lily Stevenson and dad Luke from Rothwell/UGC

After injuring himself at this year’s Rowell Fair Proclamation in his role as a halberdier, Luke had to take time out from HGV driving for Weetabix.

Nursing his ruptured quadricep, he has been carrying on competing by adapting his race car.

He said: “I was very lucky there was a big gap in races from rounds two to three when I was in a leg brace giving me some time to recover but we have had to specially adapt my race car to overcome the injuries which remain in place today.”

Student Lily will finish the season before returning to start her third and final year at Leeds University where she is studying psychology.

Having held a full driving licence since passing her test shortly after her 17th birthday, her 15-year-old sister Ava is also keen to get in on the action.

Luke said: “I have no fears for Lily racing, she is a very good driver and we all have to wear the correct safety clothing.

“To have both of us coming into the finals leading the championship after the adversity of my injury and Lily in her first year, I couldn’t be prouder of her and our team.

"The only downside to Lily doing so well in her rookie season is my other daughter Ava is already asking when can she race.

"Unfortunately for me she is 16 in October and with a Motorsport UK racing licence she can start learning to drive and race down the famous quarter mile too. So looks like three Stevensons racing at Santa Pod in 2026!”

The action-packed weekend sees the culmination of the Volkswagen Drag Racing Club’s championship at Santa Pod Raceways National Finals just over the Northamptonshire border at Podington.

As well as their classes, doing battle will be cars and bikes covering all aspects of drag racing including Pro Mod cars run that can accelerate from 0-250mph in under six seconds.

The National Finals take place at Santa Pod on Friday to Sunday, September 19 to 21.

For tickets and details go to www.santapod.co.uk.