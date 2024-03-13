Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Campaigners hoping to preserve an historic Wellingborough building have voiced their objections to the demolition of the town’s former cottage hospital buildings.

Plans have been submitted to knock down the existing Southwood House complex in Doddington Road and the erection of a two-storey block contained 26 apartments for the over 55s.

Owners of Southwood House, Sanctuary Housing, say the buildings that most recently were used as a residential care home are no longer fit for use.

Southwood House in Doddington Road, Wellingborough/ Google/NNC

Wellingborough residents have responded to the plans with the town’s civic society saying the building should be brought back in use as a minor injuries unit for the town.

Bob Townson on behalf of Wellingborough Civic Society said: “We are the only town in the north of the county without a minor accident unit.

“This building, as the old Cottage Hospital, is a feature in the town and ‘owned’ by its people. Many operations were performed here. No thought has gone into restoring part of building which could be used as a minor accident unit, which the town desperately needs.“A reduction in the number of units could cater for this and reduce the number of cars to park on site – all units are single person and all could have cars causing congestion.

“Further to this there is only one entrance to the site which also acts an exit on a very busy road opposite a school.

Wellingborough Cottage Hospital/Wellingborough Museum

“Wellingborough Civic Society is appalled that the borough council have no regard to its old building. Three new estates are being built putting a burden on the three main hospitals in the county. It’s another missed opportunity.”

Built in 1900, Wellingborough Cottage Hospital was opened for the town. In 1908, in an effort to raise funds, the hospital put on a town parade, known as 'Red Rose Day’ also called ‘Wellingborough Hospital parade’. The event was such a success that it became an annual tradition. In the 1940s Southwood House was a hospital with two wards of six beds used for minor operations. The hospital closed in the 1980s becoming a home for adults with disabilities.

If plans are approved, the site would provide 24 one-bedroom apartments and two with two-bedrooms as well as parking and landscaping.

Developers have been told they will have to contribute £363.62 per dwelling (a total of £9454.12) due to its proximity to Special Protection Areas (SPAs) and ‘appropriate mitigation measures’ put in place otherwise North Northants Council will have ‘no alternative’ but to refuse a planning application on the grounds of unresolved effects on the protected area.

Southwood House in Doddington Road, Wellingborough/Purple Vision

A total of 65 objections have been lodged with North Northamptonshire Council in the hope to protect the building.

One objector said: “Enough soul has been sucked out of Wellingborough with the removal of historical buildings. Don't add to it with the removal of this one.”

Another said: “Please allow these remaining buildings to remain and be renovated. It may well be not as economically efficient as knocking it down and starting again but our future Wellingburians will thank you years down the line.”