Dorothy, 76, to skydive in fundraiser for Kettering hospice

Dorothy Moran with her 15-year-old grandson Zach.

A Woodford woman will leap out of a plane this weekend in a fundraiser for Cransley Hospice - at the age of 76.

Dorothy Moran will skydive at Sibson Aerodrome near Peterborough on Saturday (July 3), watched by her husband, daughter, son-in-law and grandson.

The daredevil pensioner has spent recent years with her husband ticking off adventurous bucket list activities and has been on scary rides at Blackpool's pleasure beach, been winched down the Gaping Gill cave and tackled a Go Ape treetop course.

But now she's taking on her biggest challenge yet to raise money for the Kettering hospice.

Dorothy said: "I wanted to do something memorable and that would make me proud of myself.

"To be honest I've been so busy that I haven't had time to think about how I feel about doing it.

"People say to me I must be brave or stupid. I think I'm stupid!"

Dorothy decided to fundraise for Cransley Hospice after reading in the Northants Telegraph that it needs a new home by 2023 to safeguard its future.

Over the years many people have taken on a skydive to raise money for the hospice, but Dorothy is the oldest yet.

She's already had some practice at an indoor skydiving experience with her 15-year-old grandson Zach.

She said: "Cransley is a great cause and you never know when you might need it.

"I'm 76 and if I don't skydive now, when will I do it?"