A new library and community hub in Higham Ferrers opened its doors to the public this week, promising new library provision in the town for the first time since December 2019.

Following the opening of the service on March 5, people will now be able to access services out of the room at the back of the old library building, which is owned by Snowdon Homes.

The opening was attended by town councillors, staff of Snowdon Homes and the new Hub volunteers, as well as Higham Ferrers mayor Nigel Brown.

Left to right: Higham Ferrers Town Council Community Connector, Natasha Fountain, Snowdon Homes, Charlotte Jeffs and Lauren Bishop, and Mayor of Higham Ferrers, Nigel Brown

He said: “A lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes to get the Hub opened in such a short space of time.

"None more so than from our initial eight volunteers who have given their time to open the Hub for eight hours a week, alongside the preparation of the shelving and the sorting of the donated books.”

Early last summer, the town council was advised that £22,310 of section 106 monies held for ‘library provision in Higham Ferrers’ by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) were to be returned to the developer unless they could be used. The town council was invited by NNC to submit a plan for the development of library provision to allow the funds to be retained for the community.

The Hub is currently open Tuesdays from 2pm until 4pm, Wednesdays from 10am to midday and 2pm until 4pm, and Thursdays from 10am until midday.

Higham Ferrers Town Council insists opening times will ‘change and increase in line with the demands of the community, and to allow delivery of well-being groups and sessions that are not currently available to residents.’

The town council is now urging those who are interested in volunteering at the Hub to do so using an online application form, and is also looking for suggestions as to group activities and services that people may want to see at the library and community hub.