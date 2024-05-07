'Don't Rubbish Rushden' poster competition winner presented with certificate by town's mayor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rushden Academy student Samuel Shane was presented with a certificate on May 3 after his poster won the town council’s ‘Don’t Rubbish Rushden’ competition.

The initiative was launched by the council to help keep the town tidy, and while there were plenty of stellar submissions, Samuel’s dashing design came out on top.

A town council spokesman said: “We had a huge response and picking a winner was a very difficult decision. However, after careful consideration we are pleased to announce Samuel Shane who attends Rushden Academy as the overall winner for producing an inspiring poster.

Samuel being presented a certificate from the mayor and his winning entry (right)

"We would like to thank everyone who participated, as each entry demonstrated artistic talent, together with a concern for the environment and the well-being of our town."

The school was also presented with a book token worth £50.

Because the search for a winner was so tough, the council has decided that all posters they received will be displayed on Rushden’s public noticeboards throughout the next few months.