The new diagnostic centre will house CT and MRI scanners and is set to be built on a field off Willowbrook Road, Corby. Image: Google / NHS

Town councillors in Corby say more consideration should be given to a plan to build a large extension to the town’s diagnostic centre.

As revealed in this newspaper last month, the new £8m building will provide new scanning facilities for the people of Corby on the edge of the town’s historic woodland.

The site itself was cleared in the 1950s although before that it was part of the forest. It now has several mature trees on it.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

The Government-funded scheme will go before the North Northamptonshire Council planning committee tonight (Wednesday, October 4) as an urgent item – with the reason for the haste given as it being ‘dependant on an NHS funding deadline.’

It normally takes many months or years for large-scale applications to reach committee stage to allow for proper consultation from a range of experts. The Weekley Woods warehouse application in nearby Kettering has still not been decided, three years after its submission.

But this application will be heard by members only 36 days after it was validated by planners, and two days before the final site notice expiration date of October 6.

No response has yet been received from bodies including the council’s own tree officer, and ecologist. There is also no response from the Wildlife Trust or the Woodland Trust.

Officers have recommended that members of the planning committee grant permission for the development.

Now members of the all-Labour Corby Town Council say that although they recognise the need for the facility, they are concerned that it could open the floodgates to other parts of the town’s treasured woodland being developed.

Councillors are worried the speed will deter members of the public from raising concerns.Chair of the town council’s planning committee Cllr Rob Newby said: “We received an email on Friday afternoon to say we had to have a response and names of speakers by noon on Monday.

"This is a major planning application on part of Corby’s protected woodland and it needs more consultation than this. If they do it for this, what’s to stop other parts of the woods being developed?

"The letter said the agenda would be available five working days before the meeting with the agenda being published late Friday and meeting being on Wednesday “It is clear five working days were not given and councillors only received the agenda on Monday.

"Many of the consultees have not got back including tree officers and we need to know their views.”

Deputy leader Cllr Martyn Reuby said: “We recognise this facility is needed but this is being rushed with lots of trees being cut down and badger setts disturbed.

“Red Kites have nests in these woods as well, along with many other birds. The report states it could be designed better with less trees needing cut down but this is being rushed for political reasons.”Leader of Corby Town Council Cllr Mark Pengelly said: “Many of us remember when we had to fight to stop a hotel being build in the woodlands several decades ago.

"If we put this through with little or no consultation what is to stop it happening again?

"On several recent developments we have seen the process drag out because we want to ensure biodiversity plans etc are all correct but this seems to just being pushed through.

"The health of the Corby is really important but we must protect Corby’s beautiful ancient woodland. Let’s ensure we get this right because rushing things through brings problems.

"We need the health facility and it is clear a better design will mean less trees cut down and the badgers setts could be protected. All we are asking for is a special meeting which is held so those who may want to ask questions can attend and plenty of notice give. It is important we protect the town’s woods.”