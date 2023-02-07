Don't miss out on free dental sticks for dogs at Jollyes pet store in Kettering every Tuesday this month

Dog owners have a chance to get a free dental stick at a Kettering pet store every Tuesday this month.

To mark Pet Dental Health Awareness Month, Jollyes, The Pet People, is focused on educating dog owners about the importance of keeping up with their pet’s dental hygiene.

Jollyes’ 85 stores across the UK are inviting people to come in every ‘chews’ day (Tuesday) throughout the month to collect a free McIntyres dental stick, which includes the Kettering store in Mariners Way in the town.

The Kettering store is taking part in the giveaway

Customers will also be able to take away information on dental hygiene so all pets across the country will be smiling brightly.

Dental care is an important aspect of pet healthcare, yet it is often overlooked.

Just like humans, pets can suffer from dental problems, for example, 80 per cent of dogs are affected by gum disease and between 50 and 90 per cent of cats older four years suffer dental diseases.

Plaque, tartar, and gum inflammation are all very common in pets and among the most frequent concerns seen by vets.

By the age of three, over three quarters of all pets have developed some form of periodontal disease.

It is the responsibility of owners to make sure that their pets receive proper dental care to keep their teeth and gums healthy.

Jollyes’ Phil Turner-Naylor said: “Teeth and gum issues are one of the most common reasons people bring their dogs and cats to the vets.

“As the pet people, it is extremely important that we raise awareness to our customers about brushing their pet’s teeth.

“Our staff members are equipped with information and advice on taking care of dental hygiene, so we encourage everyone to pop in on a Tuesday for a free treat and a chat.”

To find out more information about Jollyes and its ‘chews’ day campaign, visit www.jollyes.co.uk.

