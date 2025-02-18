'Don't be alarmed' as fire crews in Corby on training exercises for two days
Northants Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) hopes to damp down speculation sparks before the two training exercises take place.
This evening Tuesday, February 18, firefighters and appliances are due in the area of St Andrew’s Church in Occupation Road and West Glebe Road in Corby.
The following day (Wednesday, February 19) firefighters and appliances are due to be in the area of Midlands Logistic Park, off Geddington Road, between 9.30am and 2pm.
An NFRS spokesman said: “Don't be alarmed if you see our firefighters and appliances in the area of St Andrew’s Church on Occupation Road/ West Glebe Road in Corby tonight - Tuesday, February 18. Crews will be taking part in a training exercise between 6.45pm and 9pm.
“On Wednesday, February 19, crews from Oundle Fire Station and Corby Fire Station will taking part in a High-Volume Pump training exercise between 9.30am and 2pm. Don't be alarmed if you see our firefighters and appliances in the area of Midlands Logistic Park in Corby.”
