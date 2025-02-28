Donate Easter eggs to Northamptonshire children as Mother Christmas appeals for your help

Northamptonshire’s children’s champion Jeanette Walsh, who spends her winter months as Mother Christmas, has sprung back into action to as a sweet treat gift giver.

Once again Jeanette has turned Easter Bunny with her egg-cellent annual appeal, swapping her famous red suit for fluffy ears, to give children an Easter chock-filled with treats.

Former social worker and all-round good egg, Jeanette spends much of the year working as Mother Christmas by organising a festive gift appeal for the county's most needy children.

Jeanette, who grew up in a children’s home, relished receiving gifts donated by members of the community and her appeal hopes to provide Easter treats for vulnerable youngsters.

Jeanette Walsh aka Mother Christmas will be collecting Easter eggs/National World

She said: “I need more help to collect more than 5,000 chocolate Easter eggs. I want children from disadvantaged families to have a little treat. I’m hoping that the same amazing generosity shown at Christmas will spread some more joy this Easter."

This year Easter Sunday falls on April 20 and Jeanette has asked her supporters for help.

Collection points will be located at: Wicksteed Park in Kettering, North Northamptonshire Council offices in the Corby Cube, Thrapston, Wellingborough Tithe Barn and Bowling Green Road, Kettering, Nandos outlets in Corby, Kettering, Northampton and Rushden Lakes, and The Range store in Northampton.

Jeanette Walsh in her role as Mother Christmas/National World

She said: “I know what it’s like to grow up with absolutely nothing. If we can provide Easter eggs, those children with the least won't feel left out – it can give the children a little bit of normality."

“Please donate whatever you can spare to make this time of year that much more special – I always say even just one can make the difference. “Thank you in advance for your continued help it means a lot not only to me but to all the children who receive a chocolate egg.

Jeanette will distribute donations to the social services staff across the county who look after children including the Leaving Care Team and the Special Guardianship Team.

The deadline for donations is March 21.

To donate Easter eggs please donate at the designated drop off points or email [email protected]