News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Tributes to motorcycle rider who died in crash at Isle of Man TT
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple

Dogs to descend on Earls Barton rec as Animals in Need host dog show with categories including 'waggiest tail' and 'most appealing eyes'

It’s the day after the Earls Barton Carnival
By William Carter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 12:09 BST

Animals in Need Northamptonshire is taking advantage of the summer sunshine on June 18 to bring Earls Barton locals a fun dog show, determining the village’s most popular pooches.

It comes to the recreational ground just one day after the annual Earls Barton Carnival. Attendees who think their pet has what it takes can submit them for rigorous judging from 11am for £2 per dog, per class.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Classes include ‘waggiest tail’, ‘golden oldie’, ‘most handsome dog’ and, of course, ‘best in show’.

There are some interesting classes to be judgedThere are some interesting classes to be judged
There are some interesting classes to be judged
Most Popular

Britain is a nation of dog lovers, with a recent study from PetSafe suggesting sixty-six per cent of people would rather cuddle their pet than their partner. This makes the opportunity to experience a park full of pooches a proposition too perfect to pass up, it seems.

Proceeds will go to assisting Animals in Need to provide care to animals who require help, be it rescuing sick, injured, trapped and distressed wild and domestic animals.

The show will come to the Earls Barton Recreational Ground, behind the churchThe show will come to the Earls Barton Recreational Ground, behind the church
The show will come to the Earls Barton Recreational Ground, behind the church
Related topics:AnimalsDogsBritain