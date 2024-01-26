Dogs seized from traveller site near Desborough after death of 10 sheep and lambs at Braybrooke

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pair of German Shepherd-type dogs have been seized by police on a traveller site near Desborough following a spate of fatal attacks on sheep and lambs in the area.

At least 10 animals have been killed this month and police tracked two dogs that had been seen running loose in fields near Braybrooke.

During a raid on Wednesday (January 23) at the Greenfield Traveller Site, two dogs were seized by officers are now trying to find their owners.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Dog owners are being reminded to keep their pets on a lead and under control when walking near livestock to prevent animals being injured or killed.

“Officers from the Force’s Rural Crime Team have issued the reminder following the reported death of at least 10 sheep and lambs, which have occurred in fields around Braybrooke, since the start of the year.

“The animals are believed to have been attacked by two German Shepherd-type dogs, which were spotted running towards the Greenfield Traveller Site however, there was no sign of an owner.

“Officers from the Rural Crime Team executed a warrant at the site, where they located and seized two dogs matching the description of the offending canines.

“However, the owners of the dogs were not traced, and officers would like to hear from anyone who has lost a brown and black German Shepherd-type dogs and would urge them to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Dogs chasing livestock can legally be shot dead by farmers.

PC Chloe Gillies of the Rural Crime Team, said: “We would also like to reassure the farming community that reports of livestock worrying are taken very seriously and will be investigated, so please do report all incidents.”

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously.

Tips for safe and responsible dog walking around livestock:

• Keep dogs on a lead and under control when walking through fields of livestock

• Always stick to public rights of way and leave all gates as you found them

• If you live beside land where livestock is grazed ensure you know where your dog is always, and keep your property secure so your dog cannot escape

• Cows can be curious and may follow walkers. If this happens, keep facing the animal and move calmly and slowly, don’t turn your back to it or run

• Steer well clear of young animals and do not try to pet them. Cows and calves will be protective and may become aggressive

• If you feel threatened by cattle when with a dog, let go of the lead so you and the dog can get to safety separately