Dog seized after it bites policeman and four-year-old boy at site near Corby village

A four-year-old child suffered cuts to his face after being bitten by a dog at a development site outside Middleton near Corby.

Officers were called to Oakley Park in Ashley Road at 9.25pm last night (Wednesday) after reports that the boy had been bitten.

While at the scene the dog attacked a police officer and the animal was seized.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oakley Park, Ashley Road, Middleton

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "At about 9.25pm last night, we were called to Oakley Park following reports that a four-year-old child had been bitten by a dog.

"The child sustained cuts to his face but with time and treatment, he should thankfully recover.

"Whilst there, the dog also attacked one of our police officers.

"The dog was seized by officers and an investigation into the incident is ongoing."