Dog owner issued with control order after pet makes its way into village vet's waiting room near Kettering
The owner of a dog that ran off from its home and found its way into a Barton Seagrave veterinary practice scaring staff and customers, has been issued with a voluntary control order.
The incident on Monday, January 8, saw the Springer Spaniel/German Shepherd dog escape from its home and entered The Kettering Vets in Polwell Lane.
People in the village vet's waiting room were said to be ‘scared’, calling the emergency service for help - two police cars attended the scene.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “At about 10am a Springer Spaniel/German Shepherd dog escaped from its house and went into the vets in Polwell Lane.
“Thankfully it didn’t bite anyone but people inside the vets were understandably scared.
“The dog owner has been given words of advice and was issued with a voluntary control order.”
A Community Protection Notice also known as a Voluntary Control Order is aimed to prevent ‘unreasonable behaviour that is having a negative impact on the local community's quality of life’.
Orders are usually issued to deal with minor incidents, including when a dog ‘strays, causes alarm, damages property or shows it’s capable of aggression’.