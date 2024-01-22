Dog and owner injured in Kettering Bull Terrier dog bite incident
A man and his dog suffered bite injuries when another dog attacked his pet in Brasher Drive, Kettering on Thursday, January 11.
The attack took place on a footpath leading to a play area when the two owners and their pets were passing each other.
A dog believed to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier and Pitbull cross attacked the other dog and when the owner tried to protect it, he too was bitten.
Northants Police said: “Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a dog bite incident in Brasher Drive, Kettering.
“Between 11.30am and midday on Thursday, January 11, a man was walking his dog along a footpath which leads towards the play area in Brasher Drive, when another dog attacked his pet.
“After the man had lifted his dog up, the other dog then jumped up and bit him on the arm several times causing a puncture wound and cuts to his right arm. His dog sustained bite marks to her back and abdomen.
“Officers would like to identify the dog involved, which is described as a dark coloured cross between a Staffordshire Bull Terrier and Pitbull. They would also like to speak to its owner, who was a white man with a pale complexion, aged in his 30s, about 5ft 10ins and of a slim build with short dark coloured hair.
Witnesses or anyone with information about the dog are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote incident number 24000021583 when providing any information.