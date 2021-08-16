Do you recognise Corby Poundland bucket hat shopper? Police want to talk to them

A pair of thieves have targeted an 80-year-old shopper in Corby who had her purse stolen while shopping in a town centre store.

The elderly woman was jostled by two other shoppers and CCTV appears to reveal them taking and getting away with a purse.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Police officers have released images of two women who they believe may have information about a theft in Poundland, Corporation Street, Corby.

Two women are being sought in connection with an incident

"At about 11.55am on Wednesday, August 11, a woman bumped into an 80-year-old woman and stole her purse from her bag. She then passed the purse on to another woman and the pair left the shop.

"Officers investigating the incident believe the women in the images may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for them, or anyone who may recognise them, to get in touch.