DJ Dupex’s Corby 90s festival is right around the corner and there’s not a lot of time left to get tickets.

That 90s Festival is being held on Saturday, August 31 at The Junction

The festival has seen a lot of interest from local people, having nearly sold out with more than three weeks left to go.

Many big names from the 1990s, including Ian Van Dahl, Baby D, Ricci G will bring their musical skills to the venue.

Corby’s Danny Upex, also known as DJ Dupex, came up with the event and aims to bring big acts for no profit to the town to bring back nightlife and to try and give something back to the town he grew up in and loves.

Danny said: “I didn’t really want to make a profit from it, I wanted to just do something for the town, so as the money’s come in, I’ve just got bigger acts and more acts. I’ve got more DJs, singers from the 90s, we’ve opened a VIP section, and we’ve got a bigger festival production stage.”

The full line up has now been announced and includes an array of big names.

As well as big names from the 90s there will also be DJs from Corby’s old nightlife scene with DJs who performed at clubs including Rubix, The Village Inn, and Decades.

Festival-goers will be able to enjoy street food, festival make-up, fairground rides, dancers and performers.

Danny has put safety at the forefront of everything with this event to ensure everyone has a good day.

He said: “Safety is paramount on this. If one thing goes wrong safety wise then it just impacts everything. I just want everyone to just have a safe good day.”

There will be eight first aiders there on the day, a missing persons spot, and three security members for every 100 people at the event.

The site map for the festival

Local businesses, including Star Cars, Stuart Charles Estate Agents, and M.A Steel, are also getting involved and sponsoring the festival to bring the town together so it's a ‘big community effort’.

Danny is hoping to make it an annual event and with the amount of tickets they’ve already sold, plans are already in the works.

For more information visit the Dupex Presents Facebook page. The tickets that are still available can be purchased on Ticket Tailor ranging from £20 (Third release) to £45 (VIP).