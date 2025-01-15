Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents living on Wellingborough’s Hemmingwell and Queensway estates will soon benefit from additional parking thanks to long-awaited works by Greatwell Homes to transform demolished garage sites into smart, paved parking areas.

The works, which are part of a two-year project to transform 34 garage sites, started on January 6, 2025, after planning permission was granted for a total of 15 sites across the two estates.

The garages were first demolished in August 2024 and have remained fenced off for safety and security reasons.

Greatwell Homes has partnered with contractor, Phoenix Surfacing, to kickstart the works in Gannet and Fulmar Lane on the Hemmingwell estate.

From Phoenix Surfacing Ltd Rob Clark, Brendan O’Dwyer and Patric O’Dwyer with Simone Perrin and Jason Farr from Greatwell Homes and Adam Beard, Civils Director at Phoenix

While on the Queensway, works will be completed by family-run contractor, Ainge and Sons in Kilnway and Minerva Way.

The works will include digging up the former garage surfaces and resurfacing with block paving, tidying existing boundaries such as brickwork, fencing and installing bollards.

Gardens previously secured by garages will be fenced and new LED street lighting will be installed where the land is owned by Greatwell Homes.

Rabinder Samrai, head of property investment, sales and lettings at Greatwell Homes, said: “I’m delighted to see the works start on these sites as I know our customers and colleagues will be too.

Demolish and improvement works in Gannet Lane on the Hemmingwell estate - works by Phoenix Surfacing Ltd

"Following a consultation exercise at the start of this project, we know additional parking is much needed and will make a positive contribution to the neighbourhoods we work in.

“I’d like to thank local residents for their patience while we secured the right and appropriate planning permission and while the works are completed.

“Both the council and Greatwell Homes are committed to maintaining the natural environment, and so it’s right we’ve taken care to ensure that any trees or green spaces that are to be altered as part of these works are replaced to ensure that our neighbourhoods continue to thrive and meet Government net zero targets.”

Prior to the works starting on each site, the contractors will put up notices to advise local residents.

Demolish and improvement works in Gannet Lane on the Hemmingwell estate - works by Phoenix Surfacing Ltd

Greatwell Homes will also provide regular updates to directly affected customers and general project progress on its website.

Works to create increased parking areas will also be developed in Thrush Lane, Sandpiper Lane Osprey Lane, Nightingale Lane, Shearwater Lane and Robin Lane on Hemmingwell as well as at an extra site in Cowper Road, Queensway.