Disused garage sites on Wellingborough's Hemmingwell and Queensway estates transformed into 'smart' new parking areas

Work to transform disused garage sites and turn them into new parking areas across two Wellingborough estates have been completed.

Gen Kitchen, MP for Wellingborough and Rushden, attended a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of environmental improvement works by Greatwell Homes, aimed at increasing parking across the Hemmingwell and Queensway estates.

Northamptonshire-based Greatwell Homes is a member of PlaceShapers – a national network of housing associations committed to supporting thriving communities and places.

As part of the organisation’s Live proud corporate plan strategy for 2025-28, all 15 approved sites across the two estates have now been completed.

The works, which began in January following approved planning permission, are part of a two-year project to transform a total of 34 former disused garage sites into smart, new paved parking areas.

Greatwell Homes partnered with contractor Phoenix Surfacing Ltd to complete the sites in Gannet and Fulmar Lane on the Hemmingwell estate.

In Queensway, works were completed by family-run contractor Ainge and Sons in Kilnway and Minerva Way.

The project included digging up the former garage surfaces and resurfacing with block paving, tidying existing boundaries such as brickwork and fencing and installing bollards.

Additionally, gardens previously secured by garages were fenced and new LED street lighting was installed where the land is owned by Greatwell Homes.

Jo Savage, chief executive of Greatwell Homes, said: “We’re thrilled to see the completion of these works, which have been delivered following customer feedback that the former disused garages were a magnet for anti-social behaviour and suitable parking was a problem in these areas.

“The new sites aim to enhance community spaces, provide increased security and foster a sense of pride among residents."

The event to mark the completion of the works was held on Friday (June 27) in Gannet Lane on the Hemmingwell estate.

Gen Kitchen MP said: “It's great to see the positive impact these improvements will have. Increased parking and better lighting will make a real difference to the daily lives of residents.

“I know from speaking to people in Hemmingwell and Queensway that anti-social behaviour and a lack of parking are a real issue.

"Greatwell Homes has listened to those concerns, and I’m delighted to be able to mark the completion of the first 15 sites.”

The garages were first demolished in August 2024 and remained fenced off for safety and security reasons.

The remaining 19 garage sites will be refurbished by March 2026.

The next phase will see works to create increased parking areas in Thrush Lane, Sandpiper Lane, Osprey Lane, Nightingale Lane, Shearwater Lane and Robin Lane in Hemmingwell, as well as an extra site in Cowper Road, Queensway.

Greatwell Homes is one of the largest housing associations in Northamptonshire, owning and managing more than 5,200 homes in Wellingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Northampton.