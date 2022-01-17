Distracted Oundle motorist had handbag stolen after gang claimed she had a flat tyre

A woman had her handbag stolen from her car after a gang of three people told her she had a flat tyre when she was parked in Oundle.

The three people, including one man, had pulled up next to the victim's car in East Street between midday and 12.15pm on Tuesday, January 11, and told her she had a puncture

While she was distracted another motorist went into the boot of the car and took the handbag - after which they all left the scene at speed.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "There was a theft from a motor vehicle in East Road, Oundle, between noon and 12.15pm on Tuesday, January 11.

"Three unknown persons pulled up next to the victim's vehicle, one male went to the driver's side to tell victim she had a flat tyre, another suspect went to the boot of the victim's car to remove her handbag while she was distracted and then they all got in their vehicles and drove away quickly.