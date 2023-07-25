News you can trust since 1897
Discover Northamptonshire - the online, one-stop tourism hub goes live

Council bosses say it ‘really showcases the local area’
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 14:19 BST

A new website promoting the tourism offering across the local area has been launched, coinciding with the school summer holidays and following the opening of the Discover Northamptonshire hub at Rushden Lakes earlier this year.

The Discover Northamptonshire website provides a one-stop shop for anyone visiting, as well as residents of, Northamptonshire with information on a variety of areas to discover including:

- What’s on and events across Northamptonshire

The official opening of the Discover Northamptonshire hub at Rushden LakesThe official opening of the Discover Northamptonshire hub at Rushden Lakes
The official opening of the Discover Northamptonshire hub at Rushden Lakes
- Accommodation

- Days out

- Arts, culture and heritage

- Food and drink

- Walking and cycling

- Sports and Leisure

- Local towns

- Jobs in the tourism sector

Website visitors can also create itineraries based on their interests and individual needs, adding specific attractions and events to an itinerary which can then be emailed to the user for future reference.

The new Discover Northamptonshire website will continue to be developed in the future to showcase and highlight the tourism offering in Northamptonshire.

Cllr Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “We are delighted to unveil the new Discover Northamptonshire website.

"It is the perfect addition to the Discover family, alongside the tourism hub at Rushden Lakes, and really showcases the local area.

"We are growing the Discover Northamptonshire brand daily and the website will continue to develop to maximise promotion of the tourism offering in Northants.

“The website is perfect for visitors to the area, as well as those residents across Northamptonshire who might not be able to visit our fantastic team in-person at Rushden Lakes, to discover the hidden gems we have on our doorsteps.

“With the summer holidays and longer days, now is the perfect time to head over to the new Discover Northamptonshire website and ask yourself ‘Where next?’.”

The Discover Northamptonshire hub is located next to the cinema at Rushden Lakes and is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sunday 11am to 4.30pm.

As well as the dedicated website, you can also find Discover Northamptonshire on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Any business or attraction who wishes to be promoted on the Discover Northamptonshire website and at the new hub should email [email protected]

