Discover North Northants with new mobile app

A new mobile phone app to advertise businesses and highlight activities across the North Northants area has been unveiled.

DiscoverNN, launched by North Northamptonshire Council, has been funded by the Government’s Welcome Back Fund, awarded to local authorities last year during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The app shows residents and visitors to the area what’s on, how to find shopping opportunities, plan days out, make reservations, buy products and book services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DiscoverNN is a free to download app

Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader of North Northamptonshire Council and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism said: “We are really excited to be launching DiscoverNN, especially in the spring when the weather is improving, school holidays are approaching and people are making plans to get out and about to explore.

"It is a great way to bring everything together in one place, making it easy for people to discover North Northamptonshire from the palm of their hand.

“DiscoverNN is for everyone, and we hope that residents and visitors will download the app and start using it to explore places they’ve never been to before to discover everything North Northamptonshire has to offer, which includes some real hidden treasures.”

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said: “Covid-19 has hit businesses hard, and the launch of DiscoverNN is just one of the ways we are supporting them to take steps forward, especially now everyday life is returning to how it was before the pandemic.

DiscoverNN - the app

“We are working closely with a wide range of local businesses across the whole area to help them join this exciting new digital platform at no cost to them, so they can start promoting their offers and services directly to new and existing customers.

“We have over 60 businesses on-board so far and anticipate that this will continue to grow as more and more people hear about and start using DiscoverNN. We are proud of this app and are looking forward to seeing it build.”

DiscoverNN is available on iPhone and Android app stores, by searching ‘DiscoverNN’ or visiting www.northnorthants.gov.uk/discovernn to use the direct download links.

Businesses can to sign up to be part of the free-to-join DiscoverNN. To sign up visit https://join.discovernn.co.uk.