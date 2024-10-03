'Disappointing’ £300 fine for Northamptonshire hunt supporter found guilty of common assault
Marc Stewart Birney, 43, of Oakley Road, Pipewell, near Corby, was found guilty of common assault after he had punched his victim twice in the head causing bruising at a meet in March this year.
Today, Birney, who had been supporting the Pytchley with Woodland Hunt, was fined £300, ordered to pay the victim £200 compensation, and ordered to pay other costs totalling £320.
Lead investigator PC Chloe Gillies of the Rural Crime Team said: “I am pleased Marc Birney was found guilty of this offence at court as this type of behaviour is totally unacceptable and there is never an excuse to assault someone.
“Although the sentence is disappointing, I understand the limitations which resulted in it and I hope the victim in this case feels some sense of justice at Birney being convicted of his crime.
“This was an unprovoked attack on the victim and Birney is fortunate that his actions didn’t have more serious consequences. Violence is not tolerated and as a force, we will always pursue criminal action against any offender.”
On the afternoon of March 18, 2023, Philip Walters – a member of North London Hunt Saboteurs – had parked his car in Main Street in Cottesbrooke, with a small group of hunt saboteurs to monitor hunt activities.
The driver of a black Ford Puma car pulled up near to Mr Walters’ car and Birney – a passenger – got out.
Birney deliberately pushed the vehicle’s wing mirror inwards and banged on the driver’s door window as he shouted, “knock, knock!”.
When Mr Walters wound down his window, Birney reached in, snatched his sunglasses from his head and punched him twice to the side of his face, causing minor injuries.
Birney only stopped the assault when other hunt saboteurs went to intervene. He retreated, along with another man and woman, and all three got back into the Ford Puma and drove off.
The unsavoury incident was reported to Northamptonshire Police and the force’s Rural Crime Team launched an investigation which led to Birney being charged with one count of assault by beating.
He pleaded not guilty to the offence but following a trial at Northampton Magistrates Court on June 12, he was convicted of the assault.