Disabled Corby tenants told to move mobility scooters or have them 'disposed of' from outside their flats

Residents of a Corby sheltered housing complex have been told to move their mobility scooters out of communal corridors or face them being ‘disposed of’ by council workers.

Tenants of sheltered housing scheme Oakley Court, say they were sent ‘threatening’ letters telling them to remove their mobility scooters either into their one-bedroom flats or a shared living room.

The first letters were left on the seats of scooters used by disabled residents to get from the far end of the complex to the communal facilities and proposed storage area.

Robert Houston with the letters

Initially told the scooters didn’t comply with fire safety regulations, the second notes delivered in-person stated the mobility aids did not ‘have permission’ to be stored in the areas.

Registered disabled resident Robert Houston, said: “It’s just not fair. We’re abiding by our tenancy agreements and I can’t walk that far. I can’t use the back door because there’s a lip on the frame. I can’t store it in my hallway because I won’t be able to get to my bathroom or kitchen.”

The 62-year-old former HGV driver has been diagnosed with heart disease, diabetes and emphysema and is unable to walk the 60 metres to the area that has been designated for storage.

Ever since Mr Houston moved into the flats in May last year, he has been parking his scooter close to his front door, near a fire exit.

Robert Houston on his mobility trike, with dog Patch, where he has been parking it

Mr Houston’s neighbours also use mobility scooters and are also registered disabled spoke to this newspaper anonymously.

The 72-year-old said: “If I can’t have my scooter near, they will have to move me. I can walk about 15 steps and then I’m gasping.

“I’ve lived here 13 years and we’ve never had threatening letters before. We’re good tenants. I can’t even get my scooter into my flat because of how the door is. I was given permission for my scooter in 2017 so why are they changing the rules now?"

Sarah McGuffie, 85, has also been told to store her scooter away from her flat.

Mr Houston's hallway is too small to store the scooter

She added: “This is our home, how are we going to get them?”

Tenants were told in the letters they had until the end of March to comply or the items may be disposed of.

A letter from landlords North Northants Council’s supported housing team said: “This item does not comply with fire safety regulations…all items that are not claimed will be disposed of.”

The revised letter said: “This item does not have permission to be stored here…if you wish to keep it contact the support team.”

Scooters have been stored in areas off corridors

A spokesman for North Northants Council said: “The safety of our tenants is of the utmost importance particularly in relation to fire risk. The flats in question contain some internal communal areas for which we have responsibility to make sure that no items are placed or stored there which could cause a possible obstruction.

“There is also the possibility of battery fires with scooters which have been left to charge. We carry out monthly audits on all sheltered accommodation buildings in Corby on top of more detailed annual inspections. Some sheltered accommodation buildings in Corby now have specifically built storage facilities, appropriate for mobility scooters.