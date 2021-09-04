Disability doesn't stop Kettering heating engineer Chris who's up for top trade award

Chris Starsmore.

A heating engineer from Kettering who fought back from a horror accident which left him partially paralysed is in contention for a top award.

Chris Starsmore is a wheelchair user but doesn't let his disability stop him in his trade, having set up his own firm specialising in work on houses which are designed to help those with impairments.

The 38-year-old is now through to the semi-finals of the renowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2021 competition - and could win a prize bundle worth £20,000.

Chris has been in the trade for 22 years and owns Astar Living Ltd. He was selected following an initial application outlining how he demonstrates a real passion for the trade, is exceptionally skilled, and has the drive and determination to go above and beyond for customers.

Having previously run a successful large plumbing and heating business, Chris was the unfortunate victim of an accident which left him disabled.

As a result he decided to trade one tool in for another by starting his own building and rental company which specialises in building and renovating houses designed to enable inclusiveness and ease of accessibility for people with disabilities and other impairments.

Chris said: “I’m delighted to be through to the semi-finals of the competition. I hope to reach the national final in September so I can show the judges how dedicated I am to my trade and how I stand out from others in the industry.”

“As a paralysed wheelchair user, I came back to the trade after a horrific accident which left me disabled - the remit being to set up a company which better serves the all-inclusive market.

"The journey has not been easy, but I’m incredibly proud to still be working on the tools and am proof that being disabled doesn't stop you in the trade.

"Winning this competition would help us to expand the business as we continue to enable greater accessibility for people living with disabilities and other impairments in the local and wider area.”

Chris will join more than 30 other semi-finalists in the interview stage with representatives from Screwfix to try and secure a place at a two-day virtual final event in September.

The winner will be crowned during Screwfix LIVE and will take home the ultimate £20,000 prize bundle comprising tech, tools, and training.