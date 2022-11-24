The owners of Kettering’s dinosaur restaurant say they want to put the town back on the map with a new themed cocktail bar.

Jurassic Bar is set to open at 8pm tomorrow night (Friday, November 25) in the ‘Camp Paleo’ area above Jurassic Grill in Market Place.

It will serve up ‘roarsome’ cocktails – such as a ‘lost lagoon’ and ‘T-Rex on the beach’ – as well as mocktails and more.

Jurassic Bar opens tomorrow. Credit: Jurassic Grill

Light bites will also be on sale from its bar menu, including katsu curry and herbivore boxes, and retro arcade machines will be free to use for people who buy food or drink.

It’s a return to his roots for joint-owner Joe Mordawska, who has opened a number of Jurassic Grill restaurants since first launching in Kettering in 2019.

A popular branch at Rushden Lakes followed in 2020 and a third near Fareham in Hampshire opened in May this year. Last weekend a fourth was launched by Loch Lomond in Scotland with bookings snapped up by diners.

Joe said: “We want to put Kettering back on the map. We’ve been opening other sites and now we can’t wait to go back to our roots.

"It’s the OG and we want to invest in our home town.”

At tomorrow’s grand opening local singer Dan Knight will be performing live from 8pm.

