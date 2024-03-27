Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Swansgate shopping centre in Wellingborough is excited to bring a Dino Eggstravaganza to the town this Easter holidays for what promises to be a ‘roarsome’ event.

On Friday, April 5, parents and children will be able to visit Swansgate and meet some dinosaurs, from towering prehistoric performers to adorable baby dinos, with the centre insisting there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiona Stevens, marketing co-ordinator at Swansgate Shopping Centre, said: "We are really looking forward to hosting the Dino Eggstravaganza at Swansgate, and hope that children can learn from the event as well as enjoy themselves.

The April 5 event is free to attend

"We enjoy being able to offer our local community the chance to enjoy free activities during the school holidays, as we understand how difficult it can be to entertain children on a budget."

Families will have the chance to embark on a ‘dino trail’ around the centre in search of clues and hidden letters, which spell out the secret word when put together.

Budding archaeologists can spend time in the kids club area where they can dig for bones and dust down their discoveries, there will also be a display with some fun facts about fossils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children can also join in with the free dino-themed crafts and grab a photo inside a giant dinosaur egg.

The event will be available from 11am until 3pm, and there is no need to book, with all activities being free to attend on the day.