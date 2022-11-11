Dine out in style as domes return to Bill's at Rushden Lakes in time for Christmas

The domes are available to book at Bill's at Rushden Lakes

A restaurant is offering customers something a bit different this winter with dinner in a dome.

Visitors to Bill’s at Rushden Lakes can now book them, bringing a new dimension to the lakeside dining experience already offered by the restaurant.

As well as views of the lake, the domes offer the chance to dine under the stars if booking an evening slot.

The festive menu includes Christmas cocktails

A spokesman for Bill’s told the Northants Telegraph: “The domes are available now up until 31st January 2023.

"Please note that the domes are for groups of four only, when booking a table for four on our website, this is where the option to book the domes will appear.”

The spokesman also added that domes are only available for food bookings.

The arrival of the domes comes as Bill’s prepares to refresh its menu in time for Christmas, with various festive favourites as well as all the Bill’s classics you would expect to find.

The 'Let It Snow' Christmas cocktail

Festive additions to the menu include Santa’s burger stack, the festive edition pancakes and the Boxing Day red Thai turkey curry.

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, the dessert menu will include a white chocolate and Baileys snowball and a cosy Christmas crumble filled with apple and mincemeat.

If you’re looking to get into the festive spirit, Christmas cocktails include Let It Snow with Monkey 47 gin and a mix of Chambord, Prosecco and a twist of lemon, topped with a flurry of candyfloss.

Also on the drinks menu is the Gingerbread Espresso Martini with Havana Club 7, Kahlua, espresso and gingerbread syrup partnered with a mini gingerbread man.

The festive pancakes from the Christmas menu

Another option at Bill’s is the festive three-course set menu available from £32.95 for Christmas party bookings.

And to continue spreading the Christmas Joy, Bill’s are giving diners the chance to win this Christmas.

From November 15 with every meal, diners will be given a scratch card with a guaranteed prize win.

Guests will have the chance to win a buy one, get one free voucher as well as mystery prizes including a luxury Christmas hamper and a holiday voucher worth £1,500.