'Difficult decisions' made by North Northants Council as some businesses miss out on Covid business grants

Up to 400 businesses impacted by Covid-19 restrictions could be eligible for a one-off grant from North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) under a new grant scheme - but some will miss out.

All the businesses who have previously received a Discretionary Hospitality and Tourism Grant have been contacted by email and can apply for the Discretionary Omicron Grant (DOmi) scheme.

Business owners who received a Discretionary Restart Grant in 2021 and operate in one of the eligible sectors have also been contacted - this includes gyms, leisure and night clubs.

North Northants Council has emailed successful applicants

But the council says that there have been 'some difficult decisions' on those eligible for the cash and not all businesses impacted by Covid restrictions will receive support in this round.

Cllr David Brackenbury, NNC’s executive member for growth and regeneration said: “The sectors being contacted have felt the impact of Covid-19 restrictions the most.

"Our teams are working hard to reach as many qualifying businesses as possible, so they can receive these much needed grants as soon as possible.

"From our experience of previous grants, we know these funds can make a real difference and I hope this round of assistance can be the helping hand businesses across North Northamptonshire need.”

It is expected that approaching 400 businesses across North Northamptonshire could receive grants in this round of funding.

Cllr Jason Smithers, Leader of NNC, added: “Our goal is to support the local economy as effectively as possible with this grant scheme by providing meaningful support to those businesses identified. I would urge anyone who has been contacted by our team to submit an application before the deadline.”

Business owners have been asked not to contact the council about the new grant if they have not received an email.