Did you see people wearing black trying doors on Kettering estate?

A Kettering resident has reported two people trying to open doors on the Ise Lodge estate.

The witness saw two people trying doors in St Bernard's Court at around 4.30pm on Thursday, December 9.

The pair, wearing black and carrying rucksacks, did not gain access to the properties.

A spokesman for Nothamptonshire Police said: "The incident happened in St Bernard’s Court when two people wearing black and carrying rucksacks have tried door handles in the area.

"A report was made yesterday (Thursday, December 9) at about 4.30pm.