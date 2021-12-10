Did you see people wearing black trying doors on Kettering estate?
A resident saw a pair trying door handles in their street
A Kettering resident has reported two people trying to open doors on the Ise Lodge estate.
The witness saw two people trying doors in St Bernard's Court at around 4.30pm on Thursday, December 9.
The pair, wearing black and carrying rucksacks, did not gain access to the properties.
A spokesman for Nothamptonshire Police said: "The incident happened in St Bernard’s Court when two people wearing black and carrying rucksacks have tried door handles in the area.
"A report was made yesterday (Thursday, December 9) at about 4.30pm.
No entry was gained but if anyone has any doorbell or CCTV footage, or witnessed anything suspicious, they should contact us using ref 21000717052."