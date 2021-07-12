Diamond Kettering couple celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

The happy couple.

A Kettering couple who fell in love at first sight have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Julie Martin and her husband Robert marked 60 years of marriage with a celebration at Claremont Parkway care home, where Julie lives, on July 3.

The pair first met in their hometown of Grangemouth in Scotland, where they became close though Robert's sister Lilian.

Julie went to night school with Lilian and, after class one evening, Robert walked Julie home. They both say it was love at first sight.

Julie and Robert enjoyed their first date dancing in the evening at the local town hall.

They moved to Kettering when their children were at school and, after 60 happy years together, they say they are very proud of their two daughters, four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

The pair even worked together at several firms including RS Components, where they were both managers, and say they have never had any major marriage problems.

Julie said: “Our marriage just seems to work, as if it was meant to be."

Robert visited Julie at the home with family and friends and they enjoyed a socially-distanced party in the garden, arranged by care home staff. Family members brought a cake and gifts, and they all enjoyed catching up with each other as many hadn’t seen each other for a while because of Covid restrictions.

Claremont Parkway's general manager, Becky Aldred, said: “We had such a lovely day celebrating Julie and Robert’s anniversary.

"It is wonderful to see two people still very much in love after all these years.