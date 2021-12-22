Diamond celebrations for charitable Rushden couple

John and Margaret Richardson

A Rushden couple who have dedicated years to helping others are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary today (Wednesday, December 22).

John and Margaret Richardson met when they were 15-years-old at Higham Ferrers Methodist Church youth group and have been together ever since.

After they both retired from their jobs in the leather and steel industry early they went on to set up local charity The Phoenix Resource Centre with their son Andrew.

Their charity work has turned out to be far more than a full-time job and even now, at over 80-years-old, they still volunteer whenever they are needed.

To date they have sent out more than 1,000 fully loaded containers of resources, medical and humanitarian aid worldwide to assist more than one million people and their communities.

And they also dedicate their time locally and nationally by supporting the vulnerable, homeless, disadvantaged and disabled.

The couple have two children, daughter Joanne and son Andrew, as well as son-in-law Nigel and daughter-in-law Tanya.

They also have four grandchildren - Gabrielle, Henry, Cameron and Bronwyn.

John and Margaret will be taking it easy on their special day and will be joined by their immediate family to celebrate their 60 years of marriage.

Daughter Joanne said: "They are amazing parents who have instilled politeness, good manners and respect into all of us, together with a great work ethic.

"They prove through their charity work that one person can make a difference.