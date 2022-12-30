A Rothwell dad has reversed his Type 2 diabetes after shedding more than 6st thanks to help from a slimming group.

Dale Collins had been diagnosed with a lung condition that left him unable to breath well or walk very far, so he decided he needed to start losing weight.

Being told he also had Type 2 diabetes gave Dale the extra push he needed.

Dale Collins has lost 6st

He said: “I started losing weight on my own and at first it was going well and I lost 4st but then I hit a brick wall.”

Frustrated by his progress he chatted to his brother – a slimming club member – and he recommended Dale to come along to his group for support.

Dale said: “My brother told me about all the great support I would get in a group and of course I wouldn’t be the only man there. He said you’ve so much to help you, a trained consultant, books, ideas, motivation and most importantly no judgment about who you are or what your weight is.”

After feeling ‘nervous’ going to the Rothwell Methodist Church group, Dale realised the moment he walked in that it was the best place to be.

He said: “Everyone was so friendly and wanted to help. I soon learnt that eating the right things is only part of how to lose weight for life. I learnt I needed to make new habits too around foods known as trigger foods the ones that I know if I start I just cannot stop and group helped me to make new habits.

"I love that I can still enjoy so many amazing foods. I’m still partial to a cooked breakfast and can never say no to a steak and chips Slimming World style. I also love that I can eat everyday essentials like pasta, rice and potatoes without ever having to get a set of scales out to decide how much, I just eat until I am full.”

Francesca Cross has been appointed as the new consultant to re-launch Dale’s group.

She said: “I am so excited to be helping others to reach their dream weight and impact their health like Dale has by reversing his Type 2 Diabetes. After losing over 6st Dale now loves going out for a bike ride and also goes to the gym, both things he would never have dreamed he could have done before coming to his group.

“I want to help anyone who would love to lose weight and feel amazing as well as impact their health and wellbeing too."

The Rothwell Methodist Church group in Market Hill meets on Monday, January 2 with three different sessions at 3.30pm, 5.30pm and 7pm.

To join Francesca pop along or get in touch to find out more by calling 07946 051480.