Developers appeal against decision to reject plan for homes near Weldon

Illustrative plans for the 22-home affordable estate. Credit: Wulff Asset Management Limited

Developers are trying to overturn a decision to reject plans for a small housing development near Weldon.

Wulff Asset Management Limited have started an appeal process with the government’s planning inspectorate over their bid for 22 affordable homes, which had received more than a dozen public objections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans for the site to the south of the village were unanimously voted down by North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) in June last year. The site would have contained a range of different sized houses and maisonettes to be sold to first time buyers at a discount of 20 per cent below the market value.

The proposed site is an area of green space on the edge of the village, just under one hectare in size, adjacent to similar-style developments. At the initial hearing in June 2023, NNC planning officers recommended the planning committee grant approval for the site, however it was refused contrary to their advice.

Along with public objections, Weldon Parish Council made representations for why it did not agree with the site in principle.

It said: “Weldon Parish Council strongly object to the planning application on the grounds of over development. There are two major consented developments in Weldon Parish…we believe the local affordable housing need is already satisfied several times over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The site is also part of an important wildlife corridor. Reducing rather than enhancing a natural green infrastructure corridor which we believe will be to the unnecessary detriment of the local nature ecosystem.”

The plans were ultimately refused on the basis that the proposal was in an “unsustainable isolated location” and the applicant’s failure to complete a “suitable” agreement to deliver contributions to the village such as education, library provision and footpath links.