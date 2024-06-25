Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blistering heat was not enough to stop hundreds of schoolchildren from taking part in a triathlon in Corby today (Tuesday).

Children from Corby and across Northamptonshire swam, cycled and ran their way to the finish line as they took part in the Tata Kids of Steel Triathlon.

More than 1,300 slots were allocated for primary aged youngsters to take part in the event at the town’s swimming pool.

Pupils from Hazel Leys Academy, Exeter - a learning community, Woodnewton, Our Lady Of Walsingham Catholic Primary, Havelock Junior, Rothwell Primary, Studfall Junior Academy, Kingswood Primary Academy, Gretton Primary, Glapthorn and Polebrook, Nassington Primary, Danesholme Junior Academy, Cottingham Primary, St Patrick's Catholic Primary, Warmington, Great Doddington Primary, Titchmarsh Primary, Kings Cliffe Endowed Primary, Hallaton C of E Primary, Rushton Primary, Little Stanion Primary, St Brendan's Primary and Corby Old Village Primary were invited to go along and take part.

Determined youngsters conquer Kids of Steel 2024

The event was supported by Tata and The Brownlee Foundation.

Corby Radio’s Des Barber was also on the finish line to cheer the children on for the final stretch.

Gary Blackman, Corby works manager at Tata Steel, said: “You only need to look at the parents who are sat looking through the window at the pool, and on the finish line clapping, there’s an immense amount of pride both in coming together for an event like this and seeing their own kid participate.

"For the kids themselves, they’re beaming with smiles, even on a hot day like this they’re all happy. For the whole community, for us to be able to put this event on, year after year, is a credit to the business and the community and The Brownlee Foundation who we work with.”

Determined youngsters conquer Kids of Steel 2024

The CEO of Tata Steel UK, Rajesh Nair was also in appearance at the event.

He said: “I kind of missed it last time, so I thought it was good for me to be here and get a sense of what happens in terms of getting the kids out for a day.