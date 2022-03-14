Detectives' video clue after thief steals Seat Leon following Northampton break-in

Detectives investigating a Northampton break-in have released footage taken from a security camera which they believe shows the thief stalking the area.

Officers say a passport and car keys were taken from a house in Brecon Street, in the Dallington area of town, between 7pm and 10pm on February 2.

The car, a black Seat Leon, was also later stolen.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: "We are asking anyone with information to call 101 using incident number: 22000115447."