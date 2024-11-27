Details of Kettering Christmas lights switch-on timings, attractions and details

Kettering will be lit up for Christmas in a fun-packed family-friendly festive event this Thursday (November 28).

Kicking off Kettering’s Christmas season with the traditional countdown at 6.30pm will be local hero Denise Mackay, who set up Johnny's Happy Place in Kettering.

She was put forward for the honour in the Hunt for a Hero appeal and chosen by the mayor after hundreds of local people nominated her for the honour.

The event will also feature a performance by the winner of The Seb Factor, a competition set up in memory of Sebastian Nunney, who turned the lights on in Kettering last year.

Out of 14 acts, Southfield School student Sabina Lawton, 13, was crowned winner for her rendition of Angel.

The event will also feature live music from Pure Genius party band, performances from Starlight Dance and Musical Theatre School plus the ultimate disco from DJ and compere Bill Burton.

More than 35 stallholders are confirmed for the evening, showcasing local businesses and traders with hot street food, mobile bars and artisan craft stalls.

Roaming street entertainment will be on offer as well as model railway rides, a light-up table football tournament, traditional brass music from Kettering Town Silver Band and the Kettering Lions' light-up selfie sleigh.

The event will start at 4pm in the town's Market Square and along Sheep Street – the surrounding roads will be closed from midday on the day to prepare for the event.

Thursday entertainments from 4pm to 7.30pm also include:

- E cargo bike rides from Brightwayz

- Festive balloon modelling That Twisting Guy

- Meet the pantomime stars from The Lighthouse Theatre

- Juggling and magic street performances Steve the Juggler aka Stevie Vegas

- Lantern parade by Youth Works

- Ride on the model train Corby and District Model Railway Society

- Craft fair inside the ‘parish’ church St Peter & St Paul

And food and drinks stalls: German sausages from Paul’s Big Eat, Chocolate and brownies Kafe Bloc, mulled wine and full bar Fly By Bars, local coffee No 13 Coffee Roasters, gourmet burgers from R D Catering, loaded fries High Fryers, Mexican tacos Taco Lab, Indian samosas and curries Chilli Guys, Soul food from Embe2Go, souvlaki and halloumi from The Greekery, candyfloss and sweet treats The Candy Van, cider, beer and drinks from Wavy Bar, hot crepes and desserts The Biscuitierie, German sausages and loaded fries Barry & Jojos, Yorkshire pudding wraps L F Caterers, sublime burgers Moo Hatch, churros and hot chocolate HG Catering, patatas bravas, twisted potatoes and fries Happy Potatoes, Doughlicious pizza, stuffed cookie pies and brownies Crumb De La Crème, brownies, blondies and seasonal bakes Abs Bakes and gourmet doughnuts Divine Doughnuts.

Stalls selling gifts will be resin crafts from Deb Ace, creepy cute art dolls, keyrings, and merch Pins and Needles, hand-crafted jewellery SuQu Jewellery, knitted items It’s A Bit Woolly, Refill and plastic-free goods Higham Refill, and fair trade items from Nepal Karma Gear

Cllr Craig Skinner, mayor of Kettering, said: "The Christmas lights switch-on is our event highlight of the year.

"We have been planning this for months as a celebration of Kettering. We hope as many people as possible will come along and enjoy the entertainment and the stalls."